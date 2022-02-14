news, local-news,

Three prominent Griffith cyclists will hit the road in March to help raise money in the fight against MND. Jason Minato, Craig Tilston and Ashley Gunn will take part in the charity ride, PedalCure4MND, which is in its third edition, and funds raised go directly to Fight MND, an initiative of Neale Daniher, who himself was diagnosed, Dr Ian Davis and Pat Cunningham. The Victorian-based charity has raised millions of dollars over seven years to set up research programs to find a cure for the awful disease. This ride is an 880km tour of the Riverina over seven days, starting in Temora on March 6 and progressing daily to Lockhart, Berrigan, Albury, Wagga, Narrandera, Griffith and finishing in Ariah Park. Ride organiser John Fox of Lockhart said the ride is a serious physical challenge but worth every ounce of effort to help beat MND. "While it's a challenge, it is also a very satisfying experience riding with great people all trying to help raise funds for MND research and family support," he said "We have a great support team that provide safety escorts on the road plus food drinks between towns. "We hold community functions at several of the towns where special celebrity guests come & speak to the local people. "Last ride, we had a great group of celebrities that turned up free of charge to support the charity." There will be a fundraising dinner held at Exies Bagtown on Friday, March 11. The evening will feature a special guest in Paralympian Scott Reardon, who won a gold medal in the 100m sprint in 2016. Cost for the event is $45 per head, with a two-course meal included with tickets available from Exies. PC4MND also hold local rides for community members to get involved to support the charity, and there is one planned for Griffith on March 11 at 5pm. The Griffith Cycle Club race loop will be used, and locals can register and ride one to four laps of the 10km route on closed roads. Another Griffith local, Ruth Brown, participated in the inaugural PC4MND ride in 2018 at the age of 77 & did an amazing job. Ruth road the whole 770km & raised $15,000. RELATED Brown said that PC4MND was the best charity ride experience she had ever done & encouraged everyone to get involved in either the community rides or the main ride. To register for PC4MND or a community ride, go to the website - https://hub.fightmnd.org.au/pedal-cure-4-fightmnd-2022 Community ride costs are $35/adult & $25/child. To register for the PC4MND ride is $550, which provides you with a jersey, support vehicles, meals & camping facilities on the whole ride. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/4bf44855-1f21-4c19-a054-162a113dab2f.JPG/r0_228_6000_3618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg