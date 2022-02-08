news, local-news, vintage, grape spillage, wine, wineries, road safety, driving, riverina, murrumbidgee

With vintage well and truly underway, road users are reminded to take extra caution to ensure that this year's crop get from local wineries to their final destinations safety. And with more heavy vehicles set to join roads across the region, Griffith City Council is encouraging drivers to do their part to reduce grape spillage, and make way when needed. Enforcement will be undertaken across the region throughout the harvest to ensure vehicles comply with restrictions and that loads are secured according to the Chain of Responsibility laws. When a grape spill occurs and vehicles are identified, heavy fines can be applied under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act and any additional costs associated with clean-ups will also be passed on to operators Council Road Safety and Traffic Officer Greg Balind said that it was important that drivers comply with relevant legislation and provide heavy vehicles the room they need whilst sharing the road, ensuring safety whilst driving and minimising the potential for fruit and juice spilling onto the road network. "In the past several seasons a number of grape spills upon our roads has resulted in other drivers losing control of their vehicles or being unable to safely stop at intersections," Mr Balind said. "To ensure safety and cost minimisation, operators and cartage contractors must comply with relevant legislation and ensure that overloading does not occur and loads are carried correctly within the confines of the relevant vehicles' load restrictions". Wasted grapes during transport would be another blow to growers across the region, following a number of intense storms that lashed wineries and damaged grapes. READ MORE According to Mr Balind, responsibility for grape spillage lay not only with drivers but with those they share the roads with. "Consultation with heavy vehicle representatives confirmed that there have been many occasions when heavy vehicle drivers have been 'cut off' or forced to take evasive action to avoid a crash due to drivers of smaller vehicles stopping suddenly or pulling out in front of a truck," Mr Balind said. "Due to their size and weight, heavy vehicles obviously need more distance to stop and more room to turn so I urge all drivers to show courtesy and understand that the maneuverability of heavy vehicles is more extreme than that of a normal vehicle". Griffith City Council is asking the community to help by reporting any grape spills so as action can be taken to clear the road and remove the danger to other road users as soon as possible Residents can report a grape spill by calling Council on 1300 176 077 during business hours or 6969 4823 after hours. Further information on grape spills, including reporting procedures, is available on Council's website, www.griffith.nsw.gov.au

