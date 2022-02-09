news, local-news, electric vehicles, chris dalitz, tesla, rotary club

Electric car owners gathered outside the visitor's centre to show off their array of vehicles, and pitch the technology to a new market. Chris Dalitz, a pioneer of the technology, arrived to host a talk with the Rotary Club on electric vehicles and the benefits of them in regional areas. "The story is that the more you drive them, the more you save. It's pretty simple," he explained. "A lot of people think they're only really good for cities, but that's not true. They're now going 400-450 kilometres on a charge, and chargers are generally 100-150 kilometres apart." Mr Dalitz has had a lifelong interest in electric vehicles, writing a thesis on the technology back in 1981, and kept up his interest until his first personal electric vehicle - a Mitsubishi i-MiEV in 2013. He since switched to a Tesla Model S in 2019 and now travels around the regions showcasing it. He has strong hopes for the future, predicting that Australia will see a spike in electric vehicle sales in the near future. "It'll be like cameras and smartphones. Sometimes Australia is slow to adopt new technology, but then it catches on very quickly," he said. "Every week, a manufacturer announces a new one." READ MORE: Tegan Le Page visited the talk to show off her Tesla Model 3, a slightly older model. "I got it in 2019, but I had it on order for a few years. I call it Tesla time, it can take a while," she said. Ms Le Page emphasised that she loved the environmental aspects of the electric cars, as well as the software updates. "It's the way of the future, I like the technology of it all and it gets better all the time, it gets software updates every month or so." Mr Dalitz is keen to see electric vehicles take off in the future, as they become more prevalent and technology improves to drive prices down.

