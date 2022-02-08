newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Meli Ranitu had a day to remember on Sunday as he helped Griffith pick up their first win of the Warren Smith Cup season against South West Slopes. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Griffith made a strong start with Cooper Rand (23) and Jordan Virago (8) at the top of the order putting on 38 runs for the first wicket before both openers departed in quick succession. Meli Ranitu and Ben Fattore then worked hard to take the game away from the South West Slopes side. The third-wicket pairing put on a massive partnership of 165 run partnership to push Griffith past the 200-mark before Fattore (66) fell. Ranitu (102) kept up the good work and scored his century before being run out, with Griffith sitting on 235. Chase Neutze (13*) and Kadon Williams (6*) added some late runs to see the Griffith side finish their innings on 4/248 off their 50 overs. Griffith made the start they would have wanted with the ball with Fattore striking with the first ball of their innings. Liam Miller (77) was the only South West Slopes batter to give the Griffith side any issue as the bowling of Christian Callcut (2/29), Ranitu (3/13) and Neutze (3/21) doing the damage with the ball to see the home side bowled out for 129. RELATED Griffith will return home this weekend to take on Wagga Blue in a battle for the final spot in the top two, with Wagga White sitting on two wins from two games. Meanwhile, Griffith was able to bounce back from a tough loss last weekend with a narrow win over Wagga White at Hanwood Oval. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Griffith made a strong start at the top of the order with Nick McGibbon and Manan Dave. The opening pair put on 24 runs before McGibbon (4) was run out, but Dave and Cooper Jones were able to keep the runs ticking over. The side got to 68 before Jones (22) fell, while with the score on 101 Dave (46) fell just short of posting a fifty. None of the other Griffith batters was able to make an impression on the scoreboard as they were bowled out for 128. The game went right down to the wire, but the bowling of Jones (2/18), McGibbon (2/19) and Austin Flack (2/14) was able to bowl well enough to restrict Wagga White to 123 and see Griffith take a six-run win.

