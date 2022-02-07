sport, local-sport,

Murrumbidgee Regional High School were the first to make use of the outdoor pool in the 2022 Swimming Carnival season. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, MRHS were forced to hold the event with competitors only which led to a bit of a lack of atmosphere as the swimmers took to the water without the spectators to cheer them on. Here is some of the action as the competitors battled it out in the 100m breaststroke event. RELATED Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/157dae2c-5b44-4e1c-bb2e-24c7d77dc766.JPG/r868_387_4833_2627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg