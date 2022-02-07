newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The trees might be gone, but the greens and fairways were in superb condition for last Saturday's MDM for Men monthly medal single stroke with 86 players. Tony McBride 65 nett,76 off the stick won A Grade medal, carding 13 pars. Sam Ranney 68 nett runner-up, shooting 74, nailing a birdie on the 16th on a countback over Dan Dossiter. Duncan McWhirter 70 nett won B Grade, firing 86. David Kidd 72 nett runner-up on a countback over Kevin Bellew. Mike Turnell 65 nett best in C Grade 76 off the stick, draining a birdie on the first hole to go with six pars. Brendon Zambon 67 nett second, carding three pars in a round of 94 on a countback over luke McGann 67 nett. Pins- 4th Ryan Harrison, 7th Ngarau Noa, 8th Ky Garrett, 11th Trevor Richards, 15th James Kanaley, 16th Sam Ranney. Thos Biron Eagled the 1st. Vouchers to 74 nett. Pins sponsored by Hanwood Butchery, Ellistricity, Pet Resort, Limone, Escape and Broomes. A medley single stableford with 47 players on Sunday. Tuiru Phillip 39 points won A Grade, Trevor Richards 36 points second on a countback over Luke De Valentin and Sim Tuitivake. Jim Dickie 36 points best in B Grade from Shane Hill 34 points. Rod McNabb 43 points easily won C Grade over Skeet Milne 36 points. Mitch Howard Eagled the 1st. Pins to 7th Luke DeValentin, 11th Mark O'Connor. Vouchers to 33 points. The Second Round of the Brady Paint & Texture was also completed. Last years winners M. Coleman and B. Hammond are still alive and will play A. Smith & B. Salvestro in the quarters. T. Doubleday & T. Brady play A. Ross & T. Witherspoon, Jim Dickie & S. Milne play B. & J. Stapleton. Matches to be completed by Sunday, February 20. The Frist Scramble event for 2022 is on this coming Sunday, February 13. at 10.00am shotgun start. Registration online. The First Round of the Pennants kicked off last Sunday. Griffith had a dirty day, the A Team losing to Leeton, B Team lost to Narrandera. The Second Round is on at Ganmain this Sunday, the A Team playing Ganmain and B Team up against Leeton. The Junior Golf program commenced last Sunday, February 6. Times from 9.00am and 9.50am. It will be a ten-week program, cost $100. Register at the Pro Shop on 69623742. All gear supplied. The Ladies will commence on Sunday, February 13. with two classes for eight weeks in two levels. RELATED Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742. All competitions this week are single stablefords. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 34 players in two grades. Barry Stapleton 36 points won Div.1 on a countback over Craig Dredge 36 points. John Evans 35 points won Div.2, Ken Alpen 32 points runner-up on a countback over Byron James. Pins to 7th Keith Woodbridge, 8th Skeet Milne, 11th Peter Henderson. The timeline for vets to pay their subs has been extended to March 31. A two-grade single stableford last Wednesday. Taoloa Toru 37 points won Div.1 from Gerry Cox 33 points on a countback over Albert Donadell and Darren Forrester, Tony McBride. Jorge Wood 33 points won Div.2 Steve Crowe 32 points second. Pins to John Cafe 7th, Darren Forrester 15th.

