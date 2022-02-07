newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was a tough weekend for Griffith's representation in the Riverina Country Championship side, who travelled to the South Coast over the weekend. Coro's Haydn Pascoe and Hanwood's Luke Docherty featured in a side led by Diggers' Theo Valeri travelled to Nowra for the event while Dean Bennett was a late withdrawal due to injury. The Riverina side made a promising start to have ACT Southern Districts at 3/35 before a 157-run partnership before Docherty (2/61), but that stand helped ACT reach 238. Riverina gave it a good shake but eventually fell to a 64-run defeat, with Pascoe (23) making an impression with the bat. RELATED The second game was more one-sided, with the top three, including Valeri (15) and Pascoe (14), being run out as they set 96 and Western were able to chase that, only losing one wicket. The Riverina side didn't go home empty-handed with a win over Greater Illawarra. Pascoe (22) was the Murrumbidgee's best with the bat to help them come away with a 49-run win.

