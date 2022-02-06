newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Battle of the Murrumbidgee went right down to the wire on Sunday, but it was Griffith who came away with the Creet Cup. Having made the trip to Hay, Griffith won the toss and elected to bat but were on the back foot early when Jake Rand was bowled by Fergus Cattanach to have Griffith on 1/3. Reece Matheson and Tom Shannon were able to get their side moving forward and saw off the openers before Shannon (20) left one that came back to hit the stumps from Hay captain Simon Bunyan. Matheson (17) fell to the bowling of Bunyan just after the drinks break to see Griffith sitting on 3/57 after 16 overs. Connor Bock (8) smacked Cattanach for a six but fell the following delivery and was followed two overs later when Signor was caught off the bowling of Cattanach (3/22). Jack Rowston (7) and Noah Gaske (10) both played strong supporting roles for Griffith captain Jimmy Binks as the visitors pushed towards a defendable total. Bunyan (4/21) did some damage to the lower order, while Pinto Groswami (2/22) was able to make the crucial breakthrough with the wicket of Binks (42). Griffith was eventually bowled out in the 38th over to see them set Hay a target of 128 for victory. Hay's young top order of Cattanach and Jensen Hargreaves was able to get their side off to a strong start before Hargreaves (11) was run out by Alex Flood. Cattanach and Dean Aylett were able to continue the good work set down by the top order. The pair were able to get their side to 60 before Aylett (9) fell to the bowling of Gaske while Cattanach fell 10 runs later as he became the first to fall to Billy Evans. RELATED Evans (3/22), Gaske (2/32) and Binks (1/10) swung the game in Griffith's favour as Hay lost 5/10 in the middle order to be sitting at 7/80. Liam Whitbourne (14) and Charlie Withers (21) worked hard to get their side back into the fight, and the game was heading down to the wire. Two runouts and an LBW to Shannon (1/3) was enough to see Griffith turn the game once more and hold on to take a three-run win and, with it, the Creet Cup. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c0eff26f-92ee-43bb-9fd0-f16362d8fac8.JPG/r3_160_5998_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg