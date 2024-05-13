Farrer MP Sussan Ley alarmed by domestic violence trends

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has expressed her concerns over the rates of domestic violence occurring in the regions, noting it as a key issue in her electorate.
While welcoming federal funding to address the problem, she says she is also holding the Labor government to account on an election promise to boost front-line domestic violence workers
"Obviously this broad reflection across the regions should be sounding alarm bells with the government," Ms Ley said.
"This is a crisis across Australia; over a dozen women have been killed already this year, most by domestic violence..
"I cannot express the depth of my disappointment that, as of March, only two of Labor's promised 500 domestic violence workers are in place - more than 650 days on since Labor was elected.
"This has been an unfulfilled promise," she said.
"Women's safety is a critical precondition for gender equality and the women of Australia deserve accountability from the Government on this.
"As the shadow minister for women, I'm holding the government to account on the fact the women who have died are disproportionately from regional areas."
Ms Ley says she is alarmed but not altogether surprised by the latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures.
"It's definitely concerning," Ms Ley said.
"One of the issues I've been told is in a small town there is ease of access for a perpetrator so in that sense women might not have places to go and escaping violence involves need to have that place to go."
While welcoming the Albanese government's announcement of $925 million over five years, she says more needs to be done on measures to prevent domestic violence altogether.
"Of course increasing front line workers and helping those facing domestic violence is vital but we also need to stop this at the start," Ms Ley said.
"Violent pornography is one of the things playing a terrible part on the development of young men and I want to see it banned.
"Studies have shown boys growing up need to be taught to show empathy; changing behaviours and attitudes are also extremely important in this space."
