'Enough is enough': Linking Communities Network attending 'No More' rally against violence

"We need action and we need it now."
Those are the words of Griffith Linking Communities Network deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro who will be attending a rally in the nation's capital calling for action to end violence against woman this Sunday.
It comes following the deaths of Cobram's Emma Bates and Forbes' Molly Ticehurst, who mark 31 women killed in Australia this year, according to the Red Heart Campaign.
Mrs Salvestro said if there had been enough notice a rally would have also been organised for Griffith.
Instead, she and others from Linking Communities will head to Canberra's Commonwealth Park to show their support.
"This cause certainly fits in with the advocacy we carry out each day with our clients who simply aren't getting a fair go in the system," Mrs Salvestro said.
"Although there is more community knowledge and education around domestic and family violence, it remains hidden.
"Some people aren't willing to speak up for fear of retribution and backlash," Mrs Salvestro said.
"The government has focused for far too long on addressing ongoing situations rather than addressing them early.
"Early intervention is a critical part of teaching normal and healthy relationships. If it can't happen at home, it needs to happen in schools through programs run by specialists," she said.
"We also need domestic and family violence courts that set victim safety as a priority, along with a complete national response to domestic violence."
Griffith Linking Communities Network CEO Yvonne Wilson will also be attending the rally and says change needs to happen at the federal level.
"Statistics show it tends to be male driven violence. Obviously this isn't the case all the time, but for the vast majority of cases it is," Mrs Wilson said.
"Too many perpetrators are being let off on bail. How many AVO breaches need to go before the court?
"I understand jails are full but it must really be frustrating for police who put in so much effort to investigate issues to get people before the court only to see them go out on bail," Mrs Wilson said.
Griffith Linking Communities Network will also be holding a domestic violence conference next month, specifically examining the local area and with an array of speakers expected.
It will be held on May 31 at the Griffith Regional Theatre from 9am until 4pm.
More information can be obtained by contacting Griffith Linking Communities Network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.