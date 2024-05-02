Griffith Linking Communities Network deputy reflects on Canberra rally

Deputy CEO of Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro has weighed in on the prime ministers announcement of $925 million to go towards a Leaving Domestic Violence fund.
The announcement came on the back of a number of rallies at the weekend calling for action to end violence against women.
It including one in Canberra that she and CEO Yvonne Wilson attended on Sunday
While welcoming the investment, Mrs Salvestro says she still has concerns measures won't be enacted quickly enough.
"We've helped thousands of people access the $5000 in support in the trial to help victims flee domestic violence, but the question is where do they relocate," Mrs Salvestro said.
"There are no houses, women's refuges are full and why should a woman have to be the one to leave their home in the first place?
"That puts the onus on women having to do something about their safety instead of holding the perpetrator accountable," she said.
"I understand there will be bail reforms and early intervention work but the fact is these things need to happen now."
The Canberra rally saw around 5000 people attend and led both CEOs to be in close proximity to the Prime Minister when he addressed the crowds.
Mrs Salvestro said she was unimpressed with Mr Albanese.
"He was a typical politician," she said.
"He joined in the march, said some words and then got in his car and left. He spent no time hearing the stories of the victims themselves.
"Hearing those stories has the most impact; they are real life accounts that highlight why these rallies and marches are happening in the first place," she said.
"Overall, there were feelings of frustration by both men and woman over this issue but also a sense of solidarity for our passion for the cause."
She is hopeful action will occur locally.
"We understand a rally is being organised to occur in Leeton which we are keen to take part in and speak at.
"Some years ago we used to have a march down the main street of Griffith which we also want to bring back in November.
"We will also have our conference towards the end of this month."
Mrs Salvestro is hopeful real change will come about but says it needs to happen sooner rather than later.
"It needs to happen in a short time frame; we are lucky in NSW to have peak organisations that can champion that," she said.
"The fact the conversation has started is a positive step but there's still a long way to go.
"I feel it's also really important that children aren't forgotten in any solution made."
