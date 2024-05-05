Latu double helps Wartatahs pick up first road victory in 2024

Waratah Tigers are starting to find their stride after their bye in round three, picking up a second straight victory, this time over the Magpies at Hay Park.
After a tough start to their return to the Group 20 competition but in recent weeks it looks like the tide may be turning and when Chris Latu opened the scoring the wheels were in motion.
Adam Twigg and Ulukaulupe Akolo extended that lead as they looked to wrap the game up early.
Hay tried to stay in the game with Anare Malanicagi scoring three tries for the home side but it wasn't enough as Latu scored his second while a try each to Tulahe and Moses Lolohea wrapped up the 48-14.
The Waratahs will look to keep the points coming as they take on TLU Sharks in a game that could prove crucial at the end of the season.
Hay will continue their hunt for their first points of the season when they travel to take on a Leeton side, looking to maintain a strong start to the season.
