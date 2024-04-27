Waratahs celebrate homecoming in style with first win in 2024

The return to Exies Oval for the Waratah Tigers proved to be just what their season needed as they were able to come away with their first win of the 2024 season.
It was a special night for the club and captain Willie Lolohea dedicated the win to those who worked in the background to get the club back on it's feet after they went into recess in 2023.
"Very happy and very pleased with everyone in our team tonight," he said.
"It's just good for our club and I'm so happy for everyone involved in our club. The effort our president (Robert Nascimben) puts in and everyone on our committee and to come away with a win against a Guy Thompson led Roosters it's an amazing feeling."
The Waratahs were able to capitalise on some early ill-discipline from the undefeated Roosters side, as Jack Cooper was able to get over after taking a quick tap from a penalty.
It was a quick response from the Roosters however as their first trip deep into their attacking half resulted in points with Luke Hogan crossing in the corner but a strong run and then offload from Chris Latu sent Moses Lolohea through to make it an eight-point game.
Despite losing Tom Fattore to the sin bin, the Roosters closed to within two points at the break when Joey Peato found his way over.
The Roosters took the lead shortly after halftime when coach Guy Thompson found his way over, but it was short-lived as Tupou Tupo Uhi spun his way over the line.
Jack Cooper knocked over a field goal with 24 minutes remaining before the Waratahs pushed the lead to seven points when Saul Railo crossed in the corner.
The Roosters tried to get back into the game and laid siege to the Waratahs' defensive line before Railo stepped up in the line, pulled off an intercept, and raced the length of the field to score.
Lolohea felt that was the moment that secured the game.
"Saul is one of our juniors, and for that to happen, it really turned the tide of the game," he said.
"It turned the momentum upside down, and we were able to pull through and win."
The game was wrapped up as Cooper knocked over a penalty goal before Moses Lolohea made a break off the kickoff before sending Luke Cannon over to secure the 37-16 win.
