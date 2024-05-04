Greens dominate derby but coach Thomas wants to see better

Despite coming away with a 56-point victory in the local derby against Yanco-Wamoon, coach Micheal Thomas knows his side are better than they showed at the Yanco Sportsground.
With the Hawks struggling to start the season, Thomas felt that his side went down to the level of their rivals.
"I think in games like this, it can be hard to coach," he said.
"We are disappointed because I know we are a lot better than that. In a derby, no matter where both sides are on the ladder, you play to level with due respect to Yanco, but with 12, we dug deep and came away with it."
The Greens were able to get the scoring underway early when Timoci Dabea crashed over in the corner, but it wouldn't be until after the 15th minute when the Leeton side started to exert some dominance.
Brandon Catlin, Jesse Watson, Dabae and Tyler Dunn all crossed while a double to Kaijen Johnson saw the Greens leading 34-0 heading into the break.
The Hawks horror run of 214 unanswered points finally came to an end as Jacob Good crossed for the Hawks first points of the season.
After another slow start to the half, Leeton crossed through Elwyn Ravu before being reduced to 12 men for the remaining 23 minutes when Billy Dickinson was sent off after a spear tackle.
While they were down, a player that didn't stop the scoring from the Greens as Dunn completed his double while Dabea scored his third for the day.
Shanon Bradbrook moved Leeton closer to the winning margin before the Hawks crossed for their second of the day through Tamaki Kohere.
The Greens were able to finish off the game with Watson and Paul Taavao finding their way over to see Leeton come away with a 66-10 victory.
Thomas was full of praise for Dunn as well as his stand-in skipper.
"We made big Jayke Stevenson captain for the day, and he led really well," he said.
"Tyler Dunn was exceptional. He wasn't in first grade last year and he has trained really hard and have proven himself in first grade. It's good to see stuff like that happen and seeing the things that we are trying coming together."
Leeton returns home next weekend to take on Hay, while the Hawks will head to DPC Roosters.
