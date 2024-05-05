Yoogali SC's NPL life rolls on without victory after fifth-straight defeat

The difficult start to life in the Capital Football National Premier League has continued for Yoogali SC after falling to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Gunghalin United.
The Griffith-based side was able to match it with the undefeated Gungahlin side before Jeremy Habtemariam found the back of the net after 32 minutes.
The Yoogali SC side would have been looking to hold out for the remaining time in the first half but Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu was able to make it 2-0 with six minutes left in the first half to see United lead 2-0 at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half for the home side as they looked to have put the game to bed just 60 seconds after the break when Shandon Whitehead found the back of the net.
As time wound down, Ahmed-Shaibu found his second to put the game to bed at 4-0 and condemn Yoogali SC to a fifth-straight defeat.
Yoogali SC will now turn their attention to an Australia Cup qualifying clash with Tuggeranong United in Canberra on Wednesday.
