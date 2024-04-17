Yoogali SC keep Australia Cup dream alive with Riverina Derby success

Yoogali SC have kept their hopes of qualifying for the round of 32 of the Australia Cup alive after striking late against rivals Wagga City Wanderers at Rawlings Park.
In a game where the NPL side had the chances, it was a case of not being able to capitalise early, according to spearhead Darren Bailey.
"We were in control for the whole game, and if we'd have taken our chances, it would have been a different story," he said.
"If we had taken our chances in the first half that we did, that just plays into the game going the distance. We reacted well to conceding and were able to finish strong.
"That shows that the resilience within the ranks is good."
It took until five minutes after the halftime break for the deadlock to be broken when Isaac Donadel found the back of the net and it looked like that would be the match winning goal.
That was until Nashwan Sulaiman scored for the home side with five minutes left in regular time but as the game entered injury time and having only just come off the bench, Samuel Raciti made the most of a scramble in the box to send Yoogali SC through to the next stage with a 2-1 win.
Bailey said it was good to see a strong response after a tough trip to Canberra last weekend.
"It was a big defeat and things were learnt and moments were taken out of it," he said.
"It is important that we now grow from each game, and we took that chance in the next game, and that is what mattered. Now we move onto the weekend."
This weekend will see Yoogali SC finish a busy eight-day period with a clash at Solar Mad Stadium against one of Bailey's former side the Monaro Panthers and he knows it will be another test.
"We have to be up and ready for the challenge, they won't be coming here for less than a win and we have to be ready for that and react to it," he said.
"We know that we have the ability we just have to take our chances."
The first grade game will kick off at 1.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.