The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC keep Australia Cup dream alive with Riverina Derby success

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:18pm, first published April 17 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC have kept their hopes of qualifying for the round of 32 of the Australia Cup alive after striking late against rivals Wagga City Wanderers at Rawlings Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.