Tough initiation continues for Yoogali SC as they fall on the road to O'Connor

Yoogali SC's tough start to life in the Capital Football National Premier League has continued after falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of O'Connor Knights.
The Yoogali SC side made the trip without two key components, with Isaac Donadel unable to overcome his knock, which saw him miss the clash with Monaro, while veteran forward Joey Preece was also missing.
After the first 12 minutes was fairly scrappy by both sides it was Yoogali SC who has the first real chance as Josh De Rossi tried to knock a volley home from the top of the box that went over.
The Griffith-based side enjoyed a period of strong play, with Darren Bailey almost picking out Ryan Zanatta before O'Connor scored with virtually their first shot on goal with Jackson Paesler after 27 minutes.
The visiting side had a couple of chances late to get in behind but couldn't get shots away as they trailed 1-0 at the break.
Josh De Rossi looked like Yoogali SC's best chance back into the game with a couple of shots from a distance that didn't trouble the Knights' keeper.
A red card presented a chance for Yoogali SC, with Lachlan Fields sent off after a foul on Mason Donadel.
A harsh decision with 17 minutes to go saw the Griffith side reduced to 10 men as well, with Jacob Donadel receiving his marching orders after a mistimed tackle following a loose touch.
O'Connor was able to close out the game with Nikola Perinovic and Aisosa Ihegie scoring in the dying stages to see Yoogali SC fall to a 3-0 defeat.
It was a tough day out for the 23s, who fell 4-1.
