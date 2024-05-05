Yoogali FC open their account in Pascoe Cup as Hanwood finish level

It was a historic night for Yoogali FC on Saturday as they opened their account in the Pascoe Cup with success against Wagga United at Rawlings Park.
Having fallen in their season opener, Yoogali looked to show what they were made of with the second road trip to start the season and were able to make an early impression on the scoreboard as James Musolino found the back of the net after just 12 minutes.
The score would remain at 1-0 heading into the break and even after the hour-mark the margin stood at just one goal.
Jacob Rizzeri was able to pop up in the 75th minute while with eight minutes left in regulation, Yoogali FC skipper Gary Catanzariti put the game to bed as they secured their first points in the Pascoe Cup with a 3-0 victory.
Just across the park on Rawlings Park 2, Hanwood were able to maintain their undefeated start to the season after a 2-all draw in the grand final rematch against Tolland.
It was a fast start for the Wolves as they struck in the seventh minute through Charlton Zahra and they were able to hold that until halftime.
Nazareno Tello was able to swing the game back in favour of the visitors with a goal five minutes after the break and then doubled his tally just before the hour-mark.
Just as it looked like Hanwood would make it two wins from as many games, Adil Sulaiman rescued a point for Tolland with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time to see the match finish level at 2-all.
