Yoogali FC strong in seconds as they make their Football Wagga debut

In what could be seen as a shock to start the season, Yoogali FC were able to make a winning start to life in Football Wagga's Gardner Shield with a win over the defending premiers in Lake Albert.
Yoogali FC made the trip across to Rawlings Park for their debut and it looked like it would be a tough day at the office when Lake Albert opened the scoring through Zeydan Ailko after eight minutes
Eleven minutes after the resumption of play, the Sharks pushed that lead out to two when Jamie Rankin found the back of the net.
Frank Pirrotina brough the game to life in the final 20 minutes with a first goal from open play before the Lake Albert keeper received his marching orders and Pirrotina made it two in as many minutes..
Just when it looked like the points would be shared, James Musolino popped up with around a minute left in the game to see Yoogali FC take the three points on debut.
It wasn't to be in their Pascoe Cup debut as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Sharks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.