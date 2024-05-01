Hanwood ready to test themselves in grand final rematch with new-look side

Trips to Wagga will be on the agenda for both Hanwood and Yoogali FC for their respective second-round clashes in the Pascoe Cup.
For Hanwood, it will be a good test to see where the new-look side stacks up against Tolland in what is a grand final rematch from last year.
"This weekend is a clash that you look forward to against clubs like Tolland," coach Gabriel Abdala said.
"It will be a game for us to make a bit of a statement in regards to where we sit even if it's just for ourselves. It's quite a new and young team and hopefully we will be able to see where we are now compared to last year and given that these were the guys we were up against last year."
Tolland have shown already this year that they will be a side around the top of the ladder having started their season with a 5-2 win against Leeton United which saw them hold off a determined United side in the second half.
One player who really took to first grade well in his debut was Christian Dall'est, and Abdala said he might be knocking on the door to start this weekend.
"Young Christian Dall'est popped up with two goals and potentially shows that he has what it takes to start as a first grader," he said.
"It will also come down to what we see at training this week and the discussion with the rest of the coaching team as to who we do start, but he'd be up there considering his performance last time out."
One down side for the Hanwood side is the loss of Daniel Rogato who's hamstring twinge proved to be more serious than first thought.
"He has been asked to sit out for this week, and they will evaluate it next week. It's probably more precautionary than anything else.
"Rather he misses a couple of weeks rather than a month or more."
Meanwhile, after falling in their Pascoe Cup debut against Lake Albert, Yoogali FC will hit the road again to take on Wagga United.
Boosted by the return of players who missed last weekend due to a wedding, the Yoogali side will be hoping that their incisions provides the boost the side needs to pick up their first points of the season.
With their speed and quick ball movement, Yoogali FC will be looking to take the attack straight to a Wagga United side, also hunting for their first points of the season.
For both sides it will be their first game in the new time slot for the Pascoe Cup of Saturday night.
Hanwood will take on Tolland on Rawlings Park 2 while Yoogali FC's clash with Wagga United will be on Rawlings Park 4.
Both games will kick off at around 6.15pm.
