Blueheelers put competition on notice, knocking off undefeated Black and Whites

The Yenda Blueheelers have shown the rest of the Group 20 competition that they mean business after coming away with a 12-point win over the Black and Whites.
After a physical start to the game where both sides were feeling their way into the game, the Blueheelers made the most of a dropped bomb and then spreading it out wide to see Aza-Akon Titio crossing in the corner.
The lead was short-lived as after a break from Daniel Bozic, he played in Solo Toru, who beat off two last-ditch tackles to see the Panthers take the lead into the break after a successful conversion from Toru.
While they were a man short to start the second half, the Panthers were able to extend their lead with Tali Talioesila making an 80 metre break to score under the post.
The Blueheelers were able to get on a run from their however as they were able to get out to a two-point lead after tries to Isaiah Potts and Isaiah Little-Buerckner
The run continued, as the Yenda side would score four unanswered tries as they looked to put the game to bed when Henry Taylor and Elvis Nauer-Wood found their way over.
With seven minutes to go, the Black and Whites gave themselves a chance to get back into the game with Sireli Vulaono getting over from dummy half.
Yenda had other ideas as they converted the field position gained from a Little-Buerckner 40-20 as Charlie Tiaina crossed in the corner to see Yenda wrap up a 30-18 victory.
Yenda coach James Dole was elated with his side's performance.
"We were probably seen as the underdogs coming into the game, but we thought that we were coming in confident," he said.
"We still have a few players to come back but it really proves our depth to come out missing two or three players and come out and do that."
Nauer-Wood was one of the standouts for the Blueheelers, and Dole said his return to the club, having started the season with the Waratahs, has been welcomed.
"He has been coming off the bench, but a performance like that means that he is probably pushing for a starting position," he said.
"It just adds to our depth, which is awesome."
Yenda has a bye next weekend before travelling to Leeton while the Panthers take on West Wyalong.
