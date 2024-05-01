Black and Whites took to maintain undefeated start against rivals Yenda

The top two of the Group 20 first grade competition will face off in the first rivalry round of the season when the Black and Whites play host to Yenda on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers have made a perfect start to the season, picking up three wins on the bounce before having the weekend off in round four.
For the Blueheelers, their centenary season is shaping up well after two big wins over strugglers Hay and Yanco-Wamoon and will be wanting to make a statement against one of the competition favourites.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka is looking forward to taking on a Yenda side and making a charge.
"It's a big occasion for them this year, and they have some good wins under their belt. I imagine there'd be some excitement around coming up against us this week," he said.
"We haven't really been playing too much attention to the ladder this early in the season but we are looking forward to the challenge this weekend. They have recruited well and they are looking like a strong outfit."
It will be a big day at Solar Mad Stadium with all six grades in action across Sunday.
"It's always good when you have some many people involved and to be exploring tackle as an option as well which is great for the girls," he said.
"When you have six grades from both clubs playing on the same day it's a positive for everyone."
Now sitting as the only undefeated side in the competition, after the DPC Roosters fell to the Waratahs in round four, Lavaka feels if his side can maintain their progress from the opening month they will be in a good position.
"We have started to find our chemistry," he said.
"It's a long season ahead and if we can keep bonding and keeping the trust within each other I think we will be able to keep going the way we are."
The home side will be without halfback Omega Liu after the decision was made to rest him after picking up a knock two weeks ago.
"It will be a bit of a loss with his direction and experience, so it will be a big loss," he said.
The action will kick off at Solar Mad Stadium with the under 16s at 9.15am with first grade rounding out the day at 2.40pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.