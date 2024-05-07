New superintendent hopes to take action on domestic violence

There's a new face at Griffith Police Station, with Superintendent Ray Stynes setting up shop in the top office - with big hopes for the station, community and himself.
Mr Stynes arrived in Griffith in April to take up the job as commander in the Murrumbidgee Police District, and has started to settle in nicely with the community and station through his passions for rugby league, youth work and policing.
Before moving here, he worked at the South Coast police district - and said that while Griffith was geographically similar in how distance posed an occasional issue, the MIA was quieter.
"Looking after my police is my priority, making sure they get what they need - and that's not just our local resources. If I have to tap into regional and state resources, I will," he said.
"I'd like for the culture of the police in the district keep improving - it's fantastic at the moment but keep improving. I'd like to continue with what we're doing in relation to our vulnerable groups and make sure the relationship the police have is a positive one."
He promised the region that police would be out and about at community events of all kinds, connecting with as many groups as they can.
Mr Stynes said that taking action on reducing domestic violence rates was a major priority of his, and was on the state steering committee that introduced WDVCAS workers to the station last year.
"What I want to see is that people who need that support get support right from the start. Unfortunately, domestic and family violence is a hidden issue and it's not an issue the police can solve on our own. It's a community issue and we all have to help out," he said.
"Our reporting rate has increased, which is fantastic. It means we can get them into that support as soon as possible."
He closed by looking to recruitment, and encouraged MIA residents to get involved with a career in policing - promising to do what he could to ensure they get placed back here after graduation if they wish.
