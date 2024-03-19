MIA in recruitment video aiming to bring more cops to the bush

The MIA is the focus of a video being filmed, aimed to attract and recruit police to the area.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were in Coleambally on March 20 filming for the project, showcasing the benefits of serving rural and regional communities.
Lockup keeper at Coleambally police station, Constable Jordan Lee, was the subject of Monday's filming, saying how he made the move to the town after working in Sydney.
A former plain-clothed detective in Newtown, he says he has found the tree-change hugely rewarding.
"Coleambally has been very welcoming," he said.
"It's a different lifestyle to the city and one I'm enjoying it immensely, with many different jobs to carry out compared to what I was doing in the metropolitan area.
"For example, in Sydney I was tasked with mostly break-ins and here I'm called to tend to those as well as other errands such as herd cattle off roads - which can be more difficult," Constable Lee said.
Murrumbidgee Police District Inspector Glenn Smith said the focus of the video is to both attract police to rural and regional areas as well as to get young people thinking about a career in policing.
"Jordan was chosen as a subject because he is a prime example of one who is gaining the benefits of a tree-change," Inspector Smith said.
"We want to show the rewards that can come with that," he said.
"The idea of the video is to capture what living and working in the country is like for police, factoring in the interactions and day-to-day tasks.
"Recruitment to country areas is fairly sound, but we could always use more which is what this video sets out to do," he said.
"It's also great insight for those thinking about a career in policing, including for those from the local area.
"Locals looking to enter the force who might like to return home to serve have a very good chance of being able to do that as they are seen as an asset of knowledge about communities and the people.
"For those who have been working in the cities, I think this gives them a different view of policing. For graduates, its a great place to gain experience," Inspector Smith said.
Filming will occur over the next few days, also encompassing Griffith, Hillston and other areas.
Griffith police constable Grace Lee came to the region directly after graduating and says she highly recommends it to her collegues..
"I feel I've definitely gained a great deal of experience, perhaps more than what others might obtain starting out fresh because here it is quite hands on," she said.
"As a result, I've been able to work across stations at Griffith, Narrandera, Leeton, Hay and Hillston.
"I'm absolutely loving it here and working to keep our communities safe," she said.
