The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has released crime statistics for government areas across the state, and while most crime is down, the numbers show a steady increase in domestic violence incidents.
In Griffith over the last five years, cases of stalking and intimidation have risen by 8.6 per cent, a glaring increase as other crimes remain stable or drop and domestic violence is the second-most common crime committed in the region - behind stalking.
In Leeton, breaches of restraining orders have risen by 18 per cent, and similarly to Griffith, stalking and domestic-violence-related assault are in the top three most common crimes.
Ann Jones, who has worked for for the Riverina Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service for 12 years, said that the rise could reflect a better standard in incidents being reported, rather than an actual increase in violence.
"While the stats are rising, I think the stats have always been there however we weren't seeing them," she said.
She explained that a change of a few years ago ensured that all incidents reported to police were at minimum noted down and referred to their service, ensuring a more accurate understanding of those numbers.
Regional Australia has suffered from the impacts of domestic violence for many years, but has also seen a dramatic increase in the support services available.
Griffith is testing a pilot program to host a domestic violence worker within the police station itself during working hours.
"They've just introduced co-location, that's at five police stations across the state. We were lucky enough to be chosen, and what that means is that there's a DV worker here five days a week, 9-5," she explained.
"When they walk in to report something, there's someone here that they can engage with straight away."
Ms Jones said that while the increased availability and awareness of support had made things easier for those needing help, the task of addressing domestic violence would take decades more, and had to begin in childhood.
"When I say early intervention, I say school-age children. Appropriate programs run by appropriate facilitators at a very early age," she said.
"I think it lies in education, because not all children come from homes that are free from domestic violence. As much as it is a parenting role to teach children right from wrong, also having that done within education would be a huge benefit."
"It is going to take generations."
If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, support is available. Please contact;
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Griffith Women's Refuge 6964 3381
A worker is also available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm at the Griffith Police Station.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
