Undefeated Gungahlin awaits Yoogali SC for first of two clashes in the space of three days

The tough start to the season will face another difficult assignment as Yoogali SC heads to Canberra once more to take on undefeated Gungahlin United at the AIS.
Gungahlin has been one of the form sides of the Capital Football NPL Men's division for a couple of years, and 2024 is proving to be no exception as, alongside O'Connor Knights, are the only side yet to taste defeat this season.
For Yoogali SC, they are hunting for their first points for the season.
Progression has been made, and positive signs were being shown against O'Connor last weekend without the quality of Isaac Donadel and Joey Preece, and if they are able to get back to full strength, they will be wanting to send a statement to the rest of the competition with a positive result.
One of the better performers from last weekend, Josh De Rossi, was rewarded with a position in the Team of the Week for the competition to be the second from the Griffith-based side to be named in a side after Robbie Rimmer was picked after a strong round one display.
The one downside for YOogali SC will be the suspension of Jacob Donadel after his red card from the O'Connor clash.
It will be the first of two clashes for Yoogali SC in Canberra in the space of three days as they will take on Tuggeranong in the Australia Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
