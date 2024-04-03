Yoogali SC face defending champions as they make NPL debut

Yoogali SC will make their first step into the National Premier League competition when they play host to Canberra Croatia at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The club set this goal when they first joined the Capital Premier League competition for the 2020 season. Having achieved the goal of reaching the top division in Canberra, the club will now look for further reasons to celebrate during its 70th year.
"It is a massive achievement for the club to be playing in NPL," Yoogali SC spearhead Darren Bailey said.
"In the 70th year of the club to be playing at that level is a fantastic achievement and we are looking forward to it."
The challenge doesn't get much harder as the current CPL champions will take on the NPL defending champions, Canberra Croatia, who won the 2023 title on penalties against O'Connor Knights.
"To take on the champions from last year, it's a big game, and we are looking forward to welcoming them down here and giving them a good test," he said.
"The boys really bought in last year in what we were trying to build and chase the goal of winning the league, and we were able to achieve that. We deserved to go up and now we can go and test ourselves against the next level opponent."
The squad has been bolstered by the signings of Gillie Dams Eelen and Axel Garben while Ryan Zanatta, who has spent the last three seasons playing in Canberra has returned home.
The only loss from the championship-winning side from last year will be Reuben Donadel.
"He solidified his role within the club last year, and in his first year in first grade, it was a breakout season for him," he said.
"As what happens out here young kids have to move away for university and we accept that and push it. We want them to go and better themselves and do the best they can so it's a great achievement for him to get into university in Sydney and he has moved up there to play so hopefully we have set him on the right path going forward."
The action will get underway at Solar Mad Stadium with the under 23s clash at 11am, with first grade to follow at 1.15pm.
