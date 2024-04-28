Abdala reign makes perfect start at home to start Pascoe Cup defence

Gabriel Abdala's stint in charge of Hanwood's Pascoe Cup side has made the perfect start as they started their Pascoe Cup defence with a 3-0 win at home against Wagga United.
It was a fluid start for the Hanwood side and Abdala was pleased to see his side able to settle into the game quickly.
"That was a testament to the boys in the sense that we are looking to play the way we want regardless of anything," he said.
"We wanted to start the first game the way we want to play the season, and the boys did that really well."
While a couple of sloppy turnovers from Hanwood gave the visiting side a couple of clear cut chances it was Hanwood who were able to open the scoring as Luca Valensisi was able to cut into the box off the wing and place the ball into the bottom corner.
Eight minutes after the break Hanwood were in again as Jordan Bellato was able to play in Christian Dall'est who rounded the keeper and place it home.
The game got a bit scrappy for both sides in the middle stages of the second half before Daniel ROgato came from the field as a precaution with a hamstring concern.
As time wound down, Valensisi popped up for his second of the game to wrap up the 3-0 victory for the home side.
The play style was what was employed by the Hanwood side during their Riverina Cup clash with Young the difference between that game and their season opener was their ability to finish which for Abdala shows the early progression.
"If people need to look at where progression is, you look to that," he said.
"It's a fairly young squad, and people had their doubts after that first trial game, but if you need to see progression on any other day, it's probably 5-0.
Gorro (Tomas Gorigolzarri) and Milky (Jordan Belato) were both unlucky but you can see where that end product has come from with all the passing and movement.
"We have now set a good foundation for where we look to moving forward."
The other pleasing thing for the Hanwood coach was his side's ability to fix issues on the fly.
"There were a few things that I didn't like in the first half in terms of our defensive shape, and just making a few minor tweaks in the second half, the boys were able to fix that," he said.
"The pleasing thing was that they could fix problems for themselves. It wasn't me being that voice on the sideline.
"Sure, there were a couple of times, but for them to be able to fix the footballing problems on the run, that is what I want from my team."
