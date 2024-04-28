Yenda pile on points to continue Yanco-Wamoon's nightmare start to season

The nightmare start to the season for the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks has continued despite their returning home to take on Yenda.
A return to Yanco Sportsground was hoped to turn around the fortune of a Hawks side who were yet to score a point in 2024, and the early signs weren't promising as Henry Taylor, Trey Eldridge, and Broden Piva crossed within the opening 12 minutes for the Blueheelers.
The tries continued to rain for the Yenda side as they took a 42-0 lead into the break, with Taylor scoring his second, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Todd Granger, Tumokai Panapa-Poka and Salesi Fatefahi.
It looked like the game would finish early in the second half when Isaiah Little-Buerckner crossed five minutes after the break while two tries in quick succession from Taylor, to bring his total for the day to four saw the lead swell to 54-0.
The Hawks were able to hold out the Blueheelers for a short amount of time before Tongia Fox put the nail in the coffin as a successful conversion from Taylor saw the mercy rule invoked for the third straight time against Yanco-Wamoon with 16 minutes remaining.
Meanwhile, in Hay, the Magpies came within five minutes of their first win of the season when they played host to West Wyalong.
It was the home side who were able to head into halftime with a suprise 8-0 lead thanks to try to Dylan Lund and Kynan Headon.
The Mallee Men struck back with nine minutes gone in the second half as Dylan McCartney reduced the margin to two points before Hay hit back through Jack Miller.
With 15 minutes left, West Wyalong closed to within four points when Andrew Preston crossed and as time wound down Mallee Men coach Braiden Jones crossed with five minutes to go as they fought back for a 16-14 win.
In the final game in Lake Cargelligo, Leeton were able to surge in the second half to secure two points on the road against TLU Sharks.
It was the Greens who opened the scoring through Jesse Watson, but right before halftime, TLU levelled the score at 6-all when Max Jones crossed.
A strong start to the second half from the Leeton side saw them able to get out to a 24-6 lead, with Watson scoring his second while Billy Rabua, Jayke Stevenson and Timoci Dabea found their way over.
Lakes hit back with a late try to Ethan Williams, but the Leeton side held on to take a 24-12 victory.
At the end of round four there is a tight competition unfolding with DPC Roosters, Leeton, West Wyalong and Yenda all locked on six points in second place with the Black and Whites the only undefeated side left.
