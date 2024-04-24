Yoogali SC ready for travel challenges, first up the O'Connor Knights

Yoogali SC will start a challenging period of the season, which will see them make three trips to the Nation's Capital in quick succession.
This weekend will see the side travel to take on league champions O'Connor Knights before another away trip to take on Gunghalin United ahead of the Australia Cup qualifying clash with Tuggeranong United.
Yoogali SC assistant coach Darren Bailey said the side isn't concerned by the travel.
"That's part and parcel of playing over there, and we are happy to do it," he said.
"We don't make complaints or excuses. We just have to get on and get up, and that is part of what the boys are brilliant at doing, and it's a credit to them every time we go and do that."
While the side is still searching for their first points since securing promotion into the Capital Football NPL competition last season, Bailey is seeing constant improvement in his side.
"In moments in the game, we are always in it," he said.
"On the weekend just gone, we showed that we can compete at this level. We had three games in a week, and I think that tired legs started to show at the end, and Monaro managed to capitalise on that.
"We will look to push on from that performance and I think the boys can take great things from being in the game, if we take our chances it could have been a different story."
The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier for the Yoogali SC side this weekend, taking on an O'Connor side who have once again made a strong start to the season.
They are sitting third on the ladder, having made an undefeated start to the season with wins over Tuggeranong United and Monaro, both by a margin of two goals to one.
"They are a great outfit and the league champions from last year," he said.
"It won't be easy by any means, but we are looking forward to the challenge, and it will be good to test ourselves against the side that won the league last year."
The first grade side will hopefully be boosted by the return of Isaac Donadel, who was a late withdrawal from the clash with the Panthers last weekend after picking up a knock in the warm-up.
Meanwhile, the under-23s will be hoping they are able to continue their good run, which has seen them pick up four points in the previous two games.
Goals to Fabian Cacopardo and Axel Garbin in the second half against Monaro saw them pick up their first win of the season to be sitting fourth on the ladder.
Much like first grade, it will be a challenge with the Knights side that has made an undefeated start to the 23s season.
