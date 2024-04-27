Griffith Blacks suffer heaviest defeat in recent memory against Aggies

It was a weekend to forget for the Griffith Blacks in first grade as they were handed one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory by Ag College.
The Wagga-based side was able to make a flying start to the match and had all but put the game to bed by halftime with a 40-point lead at the break.
The second half didn't improve the scoreline for the Blacks as they were held out with Ag College running away with the game to secure a 107-0 defeat.
It is a disappointing way for the Blacks to close out the first month of the season as after picking up a win in round one against Albury, it has been three heavy defeats leading into the bye.
It was a tough hit out for the second grade side, who fell to a 40-7 defeat, with Richie Spencer scoring the only try for the Griffith side.
It wasn't all bad news for the Blacks as the third-grade side was able to pick up their first win of the season with a double to Andrew Fauoo helping them to a 12-0 victory.
