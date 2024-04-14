Blacks show determination against class Wagga City outfit

It was a tough reality check for the Griffith Blacks at Jubilee Oval after they were handed a 67-24 defeat at the hands of Wagga City.
The home side was able to make a strong start to the game as Apenisa Driti was able to crash over after just 60 seconds before the Wagga City side was able to hit the front.
The Blacks were able to hit back with two quick tries in the second half including a second for Driti and while the City side pushed the margin back out again from that point, Chris Tomi pulled a try back with the last play of the game to see the Griffith side fall to a 42-point defeat.
While the result wasn't what coach Mitchell White was hoping for against the form team of the competition over the past couple of seasons, it wasn't unexpected.
"We came in expecting City to be dominant, they have been the form side of the competition for the last four or five years and we knew it was going to be a challenge," he said.
"I think a lot of the boys got a lot out of it. We told them to match up one on one and do better than your opposite number, and I think we were able to do that, but we weren't able to do it as a team.
"There are a lot of positives to take from the game."
One of the main positives for White is the fact that despite the Lollies getting out to a big lead in the first half was the side's determination to find a way back into the game.
"That is what we have seen so far this year," he said.
"Everyone is up and about getting around everyone, and there is a lot of positivity around the club, which is making a big difference on game day.
"We saw it last week and saw it again this week, it's a challenge but we will get there and keep building."
The one take away from the game was the fact that their set plays, against the better teams in particular, need work.
"We probably lacked a bit in our set pieces, our line outs need a lot of work," he said.
" Our scrums held it's own for a fairly new forward pack so we have a bit to work on. In attack as a team, it was good when we did our structure, but when we strayed away from it, things went poorly.
"Defensively one-on-one was good but as a team and moving up in a line and communicating needs a bit of work."
Heading into next weekend's clash with CSU, the Blacks will be sweating on the fitness of Jisharn Harrison (shoulder) and Luke Toroca Vasi (knee), who were both forced from the field.
It was a tough day out for the Blacks men's side as the third grade started their season with a 22-14 defeat while second grade lost 43-12.
