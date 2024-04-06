Blacks secure 'Black-out' in opening round after thriller in firsts

The Griffith Blacks have started the SIRU season with a strong performance across the club as they secured a Black-out to start the season.
It wasn't the smoothest start to the season for the first graders as Apenisa Driti was yellow carded and the visiting Albury side were able to strike first as Reuben Sarkis found his way over.
Before they could get Driti back, Andrew Fauoo was yellowed after a shoulder charge, but once Driti found his way back onto the field, he was able to barge his way across the line to level the score at 7-all after 28 minutes.
As the rain started to fall heavier, both sides looked to get to the break without further damage and were able to do just that.
The rain looked to have settled in during the early stages of the second half as the game turned into a slog with the Blacks doing well to keep the Steamers out despite spending a lot of time on their own line.
The Albury side looked to break the deadlock with a penalty goal however the kick missed to see the scores remain level heading into the final 20 minutes.
The Blacks were finally able to get some field position of their own, and after being awarded a penalty 25 metres out, Jisharn Harrison lined up and made no mistake in giving the home side a three-point lead with around 17 minutes left.
It set up a nervy final 10 minutes with the Blacks seemingly pinned against their own line but in challenging conditions and even without the watchful eye of their coach Mitch White, they were able to hold on to secure the 10-7 victory.
Griffith captain Simon Star was full of praise for the way his side was able to hold out Albury.
"It was a good hit out, even if we did come out a bit scrappy," he said.
"It (the defence) was really strong, and the boys showed a lot of heart."
It what was driving rain at stages, Star was pleased his side was able to adjust their play to suit the wet conditions.
"We were trying to work on holding onto the ball and trying to limit the errors," he said. "With the weather, we just tried to play tighter footy and really stick to our structure, which I thought worked well in places, but we still have a lot to work on."
