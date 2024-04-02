Waratahs heading to Ron Crowe Oval to mark their official return

The Waratah Tigers will make their long awaited return to the Group 20 competition on Sunday when they make the trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
The opening round clash coincidently lines the Waratahs up with the side they played in the 2022 elimination final, which was their last before going into recess for the 2023 season.
For the Griffith-based side, this weekend is something they have been looking forward to for quite some time, according to coach Willie Lolohea.
"Very excited just to see where we are at, especially against West Wyalong," he said.
"They tend to be fairly strong all year round, and I reckon they will be a good challenge and hopefully set the tone for the season.
"Our team is pretty much set in stone, and the boys are all keen to get out there."
The Waratahs side has already taken to the field in a trial game when they headed to Yanco to take on the Hawks in the middle of March which saw the Griffith side able to come away with a 38-12 victory.
While taking plenty from the trial, Lolohea knows this weekend will be a different task.
"We had a trial game against Yanco, and they are in rebuild mode just like us, so West Wyalong will be a different kettle of fish," he said.
"Everyone is really confident in their abilities within the team, they put their heads down and get the job done. There are a few technical things that we looked at after like the markers at the ruck and slowing the game down a little bit so just strategical things that will make a difference in an 80 minute game."
Heading into the season, which is also the Waratahs' 60th anniversary, Lolohea is confident his side has what it takes but won't be setting any expectations for their return season.
"A lot of our players have played at high levels and I believe that we will be to do quite well," he said.
"I haven't told the boys that I am expecting them to make the finals or anything like that because we already know that we will be able to go it, it will just come down to our individual efforts and our team chemistry. Those two things will really set the tone for how we go this year."
Taking on a West Wyalong side who made regular finals appearances, the Waratahs coach knows his side will have to be solid in defence.
"West Wyalong are a tough and gritty team and they always hang in there whether they are losing or winning," he said.
"For us it is going to come down to our cardio and how hard we work in defence. Our guys are capable of scoring full field tries and our skill and ability I don't doubt so it will come down to our cardio and defence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.