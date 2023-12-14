ON TRACK: Strong preseason numbers has Waratahs confident ahead of return

After a year in the wilderness, if preseason numbers are anything to go on, Waratahs are confident of making a strong return in the 2024 season.
It is a sign that coach Willie Lolohea could not have envisioned in his wildest dreams.
"It has gone a lot better than I had anticipated," he said.
"We have been having 20 to 30 players turn up, and we have a few juniors that have joined us as well, so it's all looking really promising.
"I think our 18s are filled, and 16s are coming along with about half a team there. Ressies is sweet, and our first grade is looking pretty good as well."
It was a simple message out to those who might have been interested in helping get the club back up and running, and the support has blown Lolohea away.
"I just told the boys that if they were keen to come down and have a run," he said.
"I really wouldn't have thought that this many people would have been keen to help out with the rebuild, to be honest. It's really nice to see the community getting behind it."
Even before the recess, it had been a number of seasons since the Waratahs had been represented in the under 16s and 18s age groups, and Lolohea feels that things have lined up to instil his confidence in his club's fulfilment.
"They needed somewhere to play, and it's almost a perfect timing with us trying to come back," he said.
"Once they finished their juniors in 14s, they would have had to find different clubs, and that isn't what we wanted, so it's great to be able to give them the opportunity."
While other clubs have been showing off their preseason signings, the Waratahs are choosing instead to keep their players close to their chest.
"I have been seeing a fair few signings flying around on social media, but we are just kind of floating under the radar at the moment," he said.
"We have a few lined up but probably won't announce it until next year. I'm really excited about the year to come."
With it being a special year for the club, their 60th anniversary, Lolohea knows the importance of the Waratahs putting their best foot forward on the field.
"It's a great thing that we will get the chance to show the old boys what they have built," he said.
"They left a legacy and we are looking to continue that on for them."
