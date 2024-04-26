Family in service return to Yenda for Anzac Day commemorations

A family of servicemen and women with Yenda connections have applauded Thursday's Anzac Day service.
It was the first time in years former Yenda identity and navy servicewoman Annie-Maree Schofield had returned to town to mark commemorations, bringing along her partner and fellow naval servicewoman Julie Waller.
Meanwhile, Ms Schofield also brought along her brother, Chris Wallace and his partner Gill, both who live in Broken Hill where Mr Wallace serves as a police officer.
Ms Schofield said she was glad to see Yenda's Anzac Day tradition continuing from strength to strength, with strong indications it will be held in future despite the closure of the Yenda Diggers Club.
"It was a very community-focused event and great to see the town get behind it, especially given it isn't close to a defence facility," Ms Schofield said following the mid-morning service.
"It's been terrific interacting with the veterans who live here and friends from long ago.
"The Yenda RSL chapter are doing a wonderful job ensuring it continues."
She noted Anzac Day as a special opportunity to reflect on friends, colleagues and past family members involved in operations and conflict.
"Anzac Day is very important to me; I've lost friends and colleagues over the years so the date is a time to reflect on them," she said.
"It's also a time to think of family as I've had relatives in WWII and uncles who served in Vietnam.
"I've always attended services, whether they be in the regions or the cities.
"Attending this years in Yenda with my partner, close friends and family is a great opportunity.
"Commemorating it with emergency service personnel is also very special," she said.
She spoke of the comradeship that continues to live strong between servicemen and women of both past and present.
"I love interacting with older vets; wearing the uniform is significant to them because you never lose that sense of connection," she said.
"I joined up when I was 17 so I've been doing this for nearly 38 years. I can walk into any RSL and see someone I knew 20 years ago.
"I find at events like Anzac Day you can draw on that sense of camaraderie and mateship in a big way; it's always there and always will be," Ms Schofield said.
