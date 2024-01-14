Signs positive for Yoogali SC after finishing runners-up in Macron Cup

The signs are strong for Yoogali SC, having shown they have the ability to match it with some of the best from around the country after coming away as runners-up at the Festival of Football in Leeton.
The 2023 Capital League Champions made the trip across to Leeton to take on fellow Riverina sides Leeton United and old rivals Hanwood alongside South Australian NPL side Metrostars and NSW NPL Premiers APIA Leichhardt.
Having started the day off with a 3-1 win over Hanwood thanks to a double from Joey Preece and one from Ryan Zanatta before backing that up with a 4-0 win over hosts Leeton United.
Yoogali were then the first team to face off with APIA and while they lost Reuben Donadel to an ankle injury it looked like they'd be able to hang on for a draw before the NSW NPL Premiers stuck with just two minutes to go.
Heading into their final game against Metro they knew they needed a win to stay in finals contention and a goal to Darren Bailey from the penalty spot was enough to secure the upset win.
APIA secured their spot in the final after a 10-0 win over the hosts in their final game to set up the showdown with Yoogali in the decider.
Having held APIA scoreless for the first 45 minutes of the final, the Sydney-based side was able to score three goals in the back end of the game to secure the title.
Yoogali weren't without their chances but Anthony Bouzanis pulled off a couple of top shelf saves to maintain his clean sheet with a 3-0 win for APIA.
Yoogali SC technical director Luke Santolin said that while his side weren't able to come away with the trophy, their were nothing but positives to take from the weekend.
"We love doing what nobody expects us to do," he said.
"For the tournament, everyone expected a Metro/APIA final, and we were able to punch above our weight once again. We also kept APIA scoreless for 45 minutes, which we think is an achievement. Nothing but positives to take out of today.
"They have been training for months, and their season starts in a month, and we have come here hot off the press, and I think what we have benefited from is that we have retained the majority of our squad."
There were a couple of players looking to stake their claim for a position in the Yoogali SC squad for their first season in the ACT NPL.
"I think they added an element but with 30 minute games it can be tough to see their true colours but I think we got one potential signing out of it," he said.
"If he is going to add another dimension to a side that is already pretty strong it is only a positive."
The one down side for the club will be the potential serious ankle injury sustained by Reuben Donadel with Santolin concerned it could be long term.
"It's unlucky and that is where the lack of training comes into it," he said.
"You could see that going up to a higher pace of game he just moved awkwardly and that is how ankles and knees go.
"Hopefully it isn't as sinister as it looked but I fear he might be spending a bit of time on the sideline."
