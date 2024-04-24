Waratah Tigers returning home for the first time in almost two years

For the first time since round 18 in the 2022 season, or roughly 19 months, rugby league will return to Exies Oval.
It will be the Waratah Tigers' first home game since returning to the competition, and they will take on competition front runners DPC Roosters to see who will take home the Jack Carroll Cup.
Waratahs coach Willie Lolohea is looking forward to leading the side back onto their home ground after the extended period away.
"It's been a while, and the boys are really keen to get back out at home after such a long time," he said.
"We have a few boys who have dropped out of the team, but we still have a few boys coming from overseas."
It has been a difficult start to the season with a trip to West Wyalong and defending premiers Leeton to start the season before the bye last weekend, and the task against the Roosters shows it isn't getting any easier.
"I'm good friends with Guy and I know how hard he will be training the boys up and I am really looking forward to the challenge," he said.
"They haven't lost a game yet so they are the pinnacle of Group 20 for this year so it will be good to see how we stack up against them."
While Lolohea would have preferred to keep the train rolling in their return to the competition, the week off has allowed them to identify the areas that needed to be worked on before the clash with the competition front runners.
"The boys were able to rest and refocus and focusing on the simple things that we need to get right especially our defence," he said.
"That is an area that we have been lacking at the moment and that is where we will be putting work into this week."
With the Jack Carroll Cup on the line, Lolohea is expecting both sides to want to put on a good show for the family.
"The Carroll family have had a huge impact on both clubs, and they are a wonderful family," he said.
"I used to play his little brother Blake when we were both a lot younger, so I am looking forward to it. There is a lot of meaning behind it, and the boys are excited."
The first grade game will kick off at 5pm on Saturday afternoon at Exies Oval.
