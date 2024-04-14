The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton's new regime makes strong start in quest to defend title

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 14 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The offseason changes at the Leeton Greens haven't had an impact on the onfield results after they were able to secure a 30-point win at home to kick off their title defence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.