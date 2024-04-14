Leeton's new regime makes strong start in quest to defend title

The offseason changes at the Leeton Greens haven't had an impact on the onfield results after they were able to secure a 30-point win at home to kick off their title defence.
Taking on the returning Waratah Tigers in their season opener, having had the bye in round one, it was the visiting side who struck first as they were able to make the most of the field position given to them with Elvis Nauer-Wood crashing over.
The home side didn't waste any time hitting back as debutant Bodean Tereva answered before Adam Twigg restored the Waratahs' advantage.
The Greens were able to find their stride in after 20 minutes as Tyler Dunn, Shanon Bradbrook and Billy Rabua were able to scored in quick success to see the Leeton side leading 26-12 at the break.
The momentum continued in the early stages of the second half as Rabua crossed for his second before a quick fire double to another debutant in Jesse Watson saw the Greens all but wrap up the game with 19 minutes remaining.
While the Waratahs were able to pull a tryback through Ulukaulupe Akolo, Billy Dickinson put the icing on the cake for Leeton as they started their quest for a third-straight title with a 46-16 win.
Greens co-coach Micheal Thomas was pleased with how his side was able to find their straps after the first 20 minutes, especially with a number of debutants in the side.
"All of the new recruits were fitting in really well. It has been well documented that we have lost so much talent but we never put that pressure back on the boys, they are all fresh," he said.
"They took about 15-20 minutes, but once they found the combinations and their confidence. We haven't had much time together that is our first real hit out as a team.
"I was really happy that we were able to weather that early storm. We knew that if we could control and get on top of them, I knew we'd be able to hold on."
With the big boots of two-time premiership winner and three-time Ray Thorpe Medalist Hayden Philp leaving the club in the offseason, Thomas said it was a good feeling to get that first win.
"The club has done so much in the last four to five years and to have someone like Hayden to leave the club is a lot of pressure on our shoulders but we are just taking it one game at a time," he said.
