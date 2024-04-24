Blacks look to head to bye week with success as they head to Aggies

The Griffith Blacks will look to end the first month of the Southern Inland season on a high note when they travel back across to Wagga once more before the bye.
After a narrow win against Albury to start the season in challenging conditions, it has been a tough run for the Blacks, which saw them drop games against Wagga City and most recently CSU Reddies.
This weekend, the Blacks will head back to Beres Ellwood Oval to take on an Ag College side who have made a strong start to the season.
The Aggies are currently one of two undefeated sides after three games alongside City and are coming into the game off the back of a 38-24 win over Leeton in round three.
Despite only picking up one win so far this season, the Blacks are only four points behind third, but if they want to stay in touch with the top four in a tight competition, points will become crucial very soon for the young side.
The clash will kick off at 3.15pm on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.