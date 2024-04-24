The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blacks look to head to bye week with success as they head to Aggies

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 24 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks will look to end the first month of the Southern Inland season on a high note when they travel back across to Wagga once more before the bye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.