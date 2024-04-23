Seniors events promise unique offerings in Murrumbidgee

Murrumbidgee Council will hold a slew of events and activities to celebrate the LGA's senior citizens next month.
The events include trips to Altina Wildlife Park and an Olympics seniors morning tea and luncheon, free of charge.
Cr McRae said the initiative is an opportunity to celebrate the seniors whose contributions always enrich communities immeasurably.
"Initiatives such as these not only allow us to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of seniors but also provide opportunities for connection and enjoyment," she said.
"We held a similar event last year which was a resounding success, so we are hoping for another great turnout this year."
The series will kick off with a morning tea and Olympics-themed luncheon at the Jerilderie Sports Club on Thursday May 2 for which Cr McRae said proved successful last year.
"It was a great success so we are hoping for another great turnout again," she said.
A seniors movie will also be held on May 3 at the Jerilderie Library from 1 pm.
On May 15 Darlington Point will host a mini zoo adventure to Altina Wildlife Park, followed by a luncheon at the Darlington Point Sports Club.
The following day Coleambally will host a coffee morning and cake decorating workshop at the Coffee Nest Cafe, offering seniors the chance to showcase their creativity and enjoy delicious treats.
Bookings can be made by calling Murrumbidgee Council on 1300 676 243 or visiting any of the council offices.
Meanwhile, council has launched a new venue guide.
The comprehensive guide has been curated to simplify event planning process, containing detailed information on each venue that offers insights into their facilities, capacities and unique features.
Late last year council was calling for community input for ideas on a seniors festival.
More information on both can be found on council's website.
