Murrumbidgee Council seeking ideas for 2024 Seniors Festivals

Murrumbidgee Council is on the hunt for ideas to celebrate next years Seniors Festival.
The event will align with the NSW Government's Seniors Festival in March 2024 with the theme of Reach Beyond.
During December ordinary meeting, council resolved to increase funding for the event to around $7500, with an additional $4000 to come out of councils unrestricted fund.
Council applied for funding through the seniors festival but were unsuccessful.
Seniors week events will be held in Darlington Point, Coleambally and Jerilderie and while a luncheon is usually held for seniors in those communities, council is eager to hear if additional activities can be provided - especially after event was hindered in recent years.
"Last year we held a luncheon with a football theme," Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae said.
"Other ideas besides celebratory events might be some classes or workshops with a particular focus, a nature walk, an estate planning or legal information day or another activity or project that would be rewarding and entertaining," she said.
"Seniors are the gems in our community and the Seniors Festival is an excellent chance to recognise the contribution of older people and create an inclusive and rewarding experience for all."
Residents have until January 12 2024 to make their suggestions.
They can be submitted either b y email at mail@murrumbidgee.nsw.gov.au or at a council office.
