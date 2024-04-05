A day in the life of an Altina zookeeper

Altina Wildlife Park is on the lookout for new animal keepers and handlers, so two keepers shared what their average day looks like, and what makes for a good animal handler.
Rebecca Salau and Isabella Dobbin are both team leaders at Altina after always wanting a career with animals, and encouraged anyone interested in a career with animals to apply.
Miss Salau said that she especially appreciated that Altina doesn't have specific caretakers for each animal, allowing them to get experience with a wide range of creatures.
"Every day is different and because we work with all our animals, we do different rounds each day," she said.
"One day - we could be with our small animals at the front and then on others, we're down the back working with our carnivores or doing tours ... That's what makes us so different from other zoos."
Miss Dobbin said that no matter what, she still loved the job.
"I enjoy all of it, it's a good experience no matter what you get up to. I was originally living in Adelaide - one of my family members sent me the job ad so I came across and did my trial and was lucky enough to got the job."
While Miss Salau had a soft spot for red pandas, she said the hyenas at the zoo had grown on her and become a favourite.
"I think it's cause they're so underestimated, people forget about it. I felt bad and I just grew to love them," she said.
Miss Dobbin refused to play favourites, but said that she loved going around feeding all the animals at the start of the day and bonding with the various creatures.
It's not all fun and games however, and Miss Salau said that there were definitely rough spots in the job.
"All animals, unfortunately, do have an expiry date just like people. That's a bad part of our job - when we see our animals die of old age but unfortunately, that's part of our job and we know that."
Despite the rough patches, both Miss Dobbin and Miss Salau encouraged people to take up the call and give it a shot - even if it doesn't work out.
"We want someone who is motivated, and willing to put in the effort to make sure they're getting the best care that they need and deserve," said Miss Salau.
"You have to have attention to detail, an animal can't talk to you so you have to keep an eye on them. You need motivation, and then a love for animals because they can push your buttons ... just take every opportunity you can get," added Miss Dobbin.
