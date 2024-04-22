Swans send message with commanding fourth quarter against arch-rivals

After a narrow loss to one of the stronger sides in the Riverina Football Netball League to start the season, Griffith bounced back in a big way against their arch rivals, Leeton-Whitton at Exies Oval.
It was an evenly-matched first quarter, but the Swans were able to head in with a three-goal lead and didn't let the lead slip for the rest of the match.
That lead continued to build in the second term as Griffith started to run away with the game, scoring 19 goals to 11 to take an 11-goal lead into the break.
While the Crows were able to steam the bleeding in the third term, they would still be heading into the final quarter trailing 45-35.
The Swans showed no mercy in the final quarter as they scored 17 goals to just three for the Crows to see the Griffith side secure a 62-38 victory.
It was a clean sweep for the Swans in an impressive showing on the court.
The under 17s set the tone for the day with a 33-15 victory over the Crows while the C Grade sides impressive run in the competition continued as they picked up likely one of the biggest wins of the season after a 65-11 win over their rivals.
B Grade was the closest match of the weekend with the Swans picking up a 40-33 win while the A Reserve side picked up their first win of the season with a 10-goal win over the Crows.
It was a good way for the club to head into the bye, and they will return on an away trip to take on Narrandera.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.