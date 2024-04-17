Swans' tough start on court as they fall in grand final rematch

Up against on of the form teams of the competition for half-a-decade, it was always going to be a tough start for the Griffith Swans when they took on Mangoplah CUE at Exies Oval.
It was the rematch of the decider from last season, which saw the Goannas come away with the premiership off the back of a 56-38 win over the Griffith side, and the Swans were looking to secure some redemption.
Griffith is one of the only sides to take points off Mangoplah in recent years, and while they battle hard throughout the game, they weren't quite able to get across the line with the Goannas starting their title defence with a 60-57 victory.
It was a close tussle in the A Reserve game, but again, it was the visiting side who was able to hold on for a 41-35 victory it was a thriller in the B Grade clash, but the Swans started to their title defence started with a narrow one-goal defeat.
It wasn't all despair for the Swans on the opening weekend, however, as the C Graders were able to send a massive statement to the rest of the competition.
After going through the 2023 season undefeated, the Swans look like they will be once again a force in the competition after starting their premiership defence with a 25-goal victory.
Having narrowly missed out on a grand final berth last season, the under 17s were also able to make a winning start to the season, coming away with a 45-35 victory.
This weekend will see the Swans look to make the most of home court advantage when they play host to local rivals Leeton-Whitton with the action getting underway with the under 17s at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.