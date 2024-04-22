Four sides remain with perfect records after three rounds of League Tag

After three rounds of the Group 20 competition, four unbeaten sides remain in League Tag.
Leeton were able to keep their perfect streak intact after a solid second-half performance lifted the Greens to a 32-6 victory.
After what was a scrappy start to the game from both sides, Leeton was able to break the deadlock after stringing a strong set together, and after spreading the ball out wide, Taylah Axtill scored in the corner.
The ball movement would continue to be fruitful for the home side as they scored a second soon after Jaleigh Ingram-Pitts got over and the Greens went from coast to coast.
After a fortunate bounce from the following kickoff, the Point were able to crash over for their first points of the season as Tamsin Hughes got over under the post to make it a two-point game.
Leeton were able to restore their eight-point lead on the brink of halftime as off the back of a strong break, Scarlett Wallace was able to get over under the post to see the Greens leading 14-6 lead at the interval.
It was a much-improved start for the Greens in the second half as Jamie Taylor found her way over before the Greens once again made the best of space outside as Ingram-Pitts got her second of the afternoon.
It would be three unanswered tries for the two-time defending champions as Makayla Bradshaw was able to dance through the Roosters defence.
While the Greens lost Jamie Taylor to the sin bin, they were able to wrap up the game with Axtill getting for the match-sealing try as the Leeton side picked up a 32-6 victory.
The Black and Whites were able to maintain their perfect start to the season but their run of shutouts came to an end against Hay.
It was the Magpies who were able to strike first though Larissa Sorensen before the Panthers found their stride to score three unanswered tries including a double to Samantha Simpson.
Karly Fisher ended that run with a try for the Hay side but again the Black and Whites answered with Simpson completing her hat-trick whlie Moerai Makonia scored three minutes later.
Sorensen gave Hay a late hope but Makonia scored her second to wrap up a 30-18 win for the Black and Whites.
While the Panthers conceded their first points, West Wyalong still has an empty against column after a 46-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Four tries to Ava Lemon and doubles to Charlee Jones and Janae Downey helped the Mallee Chicks continue their imposing start.
In the final game, tries to Jenna Richards, Jordan Payne and Larissa Hyder helped the Yenda Blueheelers take a 34-0 win against TLU Sharks.
