West Wyalong have moved one step closer to only their second Group 20 League Tag title after coming away with a 14-point win in the Major Semi Final against the Black and Whites.
The minor premiers were able to make the most of a slow start from the Black and Whites edge defenders with tries to Ava Lemon, Makayla Cooper, and Caitlin Kelly got the Mallee Chicks out to an 18-0 lead after just 10 minutes.
The Panthers were able to get some control in the game and pulled a try back with nine minutes left in the first half as Leilah-Jane Little found her way over to see the margin at 12 points heading into the break.
The comeback continued with five minutes gone in the second half as Lara Rossetto was able to send Tulsa Stevenson over in the corner with a cut-out pass, but Mallee Chicks looked to have wrapped their position in the League Tag decider with a try to Kady Amarant.
With six minutes to go, the lead grew further as Lemon continued her strong season with her second of the day before Black and Whites coach Shailyn Williams scored a late consolation try to see West Wyalong advance with a 28-14 win.
West Wyalong coach Tim Nicholson felt his side's success comes from their commitment since the start of preseason.
"It has made my job really easy because most training runs, I am getting the full squad to training, and we have probably only had one wet week compared to last year, where we had so much wet weather," he said.
"We really wanted to commit to a good season and get into a good preseason, and we were able to do that.
"Ava Lemon finished on top of the try scorers, and she started as a 16-year-old. It's not just Ava, but the whole squad who are working around her."
The Black and Whites will look to secure a shot at redemption when they take on Leeton, who defeated Yenda 12-8 to stay alive.
The sides scored two tries each, but successful conversions from Anna McClure and Elli Gill made the difference.
