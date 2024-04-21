Late heartbreak for Yoogali SC as their hunt for first points continues

Yoogali SC came within touching distance of their first points in the National Premier League before Monaro Panthers struck late to take the victory at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was an evenly matched first half with the best chance falling the way of the Panthers as in first half added time, a long range shot crashed into the crossbar and into the upright before the Yoogali SC defence was able to scramble to ball away and head into the halftime break level at 0-0.
The Panthers might have felt the goals were smaller in Griffith as four minutes after the break, another shot hit the crossbar, having had Yoogali SC keeper Michael DePaoli well beaten.
With their backs to the wall, Yoogali SC would have hoped they would be able to at least hold on for a draw, but those hopes were dashed when Monaro was able to find the back of the net with 12 minutes remaining.
While the home side were pushing to try and find an equaliser, Monaro all but put the game to bed as a miscommunication at the back allowed the Panthers to steer the ball into an empty net and complete a 2-0 victory.
It wasn't all bad news for Yoogali SC as a club with the under 23s able to come away with a 2-0 victory over Monaro for their first win since the club's promotion.
The hunt for their first points of the season for the first-grade side will see Yoogali SC head to O'Connor Knights, who have picked up where they left off in 2023 with two wins from their two games.
The Griffith-based side will also have a trip to Tuggeranong United in their future for Australia Cup qualifying.
