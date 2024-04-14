Tough road opener for Yoogali SC as Olympic put them to the sword

It was a tough trip to Canberra for Yoogali SC as their quest for a first point in the NPL competition after being put to the sword at O'Connor Enclosed by Canberra Olympic.
After a tense opening quarter of an hour where Yoogali SC had the better of the chances, the home side were able to break the deadlock against the run of play with a goal to Harry Truman off the back of a mistake at the back from the visitors.
Truman then turned assister as he found Alen James just three minutes later to give Olympic a 2-0 lead after 19 minutes.
Mason Donadel was able to get into a dangerous area as the Yoogali side looked for a reply, but just after the half-hour mark, Olympic struck again as Luca Florez struck, having been stopped by an excellent stop from Michael De Paoli just moments earlier.
Yoogali SC got a path back into the game as a Darren Bailey corner was turned into the net by Olympic defender Nathan Megic with 41 minutes gone.
The reprieve was short-lived as in the fourth minute of the first-half, stoppage time from Elie Darwich saw the Canberra side take a 4-1 lead into the break.
A Michael John penalty just after the break gave Olympic a four-goal lead just after the break while the game was all but put to bed when Shinzabura Nakayama and Patrick Shore scored to make it 7-1.
Josh De Rossi was able to open his account with a late consolation goal but it was another tough outing as they fell to a 7-2 defeat.
The under-23s picked up their first point as they came away with a 1-1 draw.
