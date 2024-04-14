The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tough road opener for Yoogali SC as Olympic put them to the sword

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 14 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a tough trip to Canberra for Yoogali SC as their quest for a first point in the NPL competition after being put to the sword at O'Connor Enclosed by Canberra Olympic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.