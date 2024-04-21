Roosters take flight in Leeton and secure redemption in grand final rematch

DPC Roosters sent a massive message to the rest of the Group 20 First Grade competition after coming away with a 18-point win over Leeton.
With it being the first meeting since the 2023 grand final, the Roosters were able to make a fast start as Chaise Sergi was able to regather his own grubber after it deflected off a Leeton defender and sent Tom Bowditch over.
It would be three unanswered tries for the Roosters as they made the most of the mistakes from the Greens, with Jake Lyons and Jack Kelly getting over in quick succession.
The Greens had a couple of close calls through Jayke Stevenson and Malek Afuamua and while they lost Jim Dadea to the sinbin, the Leeton side were able to get their first points of the afternoon through Jahrel Tereva.
It was a short-lived reprieve as DPC coach Guy Thompson was able to restore the margin with the Roosters leading 20-6 at the break.
The game looked to be all but killed off in the early stages of the second half as Lyons scored his second of the game and was followed over by Luke Hogan who scored off a strong break from Thompson to push the margin to 26 points.
Not to be counted out, the Greens were able to hit back with two quick tries through Billy Dickinson and Tyler Dunn but any hopes of a comeback were crushed as Jack Weymouth-Smith scored in the corner to see the Roosters hold on for a 36-18 win.
For Thompson taking a win against the Greens in Leeton no matter the margin.
"Whether it's by two or by 20, they always turn up at home, and they showed that at the backend of both halves when they were the better of the sides, " he said.
Jon Huggett had a massive game for the Roosters in the forwards, and the Roosters coach said having someone of his quality makes his job easier.
"He is a massive inclusion," he said. "His tough carries are massive for us, his first one and two get us onto the front foot and it makes it easier for blokes like me to get off the back of his hard work."
The one point of frustration for Thompson was the way his side conceded the last two tries.
"We just have to complete it all week, and we say it all week, just get in there and complete our first five sets of the first half and the back end of the half," he said.
