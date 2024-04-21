The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Roosters take flight in Leeton and secure redemption in grand final rematch

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 21 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DPC Roosters sent a massive message to the rest of the Group 20 First Grade competition after coming away with a 18-point win over Leeton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.